Left Menu

Assam Government on Alert for Citizens in West Asia Amid Conflict

The Assam government is collaborating with the Ministry of External Affairs to locate and assist its citizens residing or stranded in West Asia. This comes after a recent U.S. and Israeli military attack on Iran, resulting in disrupted flights. Data collection efforts are ongoing without concrete figures yet available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:53 IST
Assam Government on Alert for Citizens in West Asia Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to gather information about its citizens residing or stranded in West Asia, amid the ongoing conflict in the region. A senior official, speaking anonymously, shared that the state currently lacks detailed figures on the residents affected.

The official emphasized the government's proactive approach in staying informed by maintaining constant communication with the MEA. Efforts to collect comprehensive data are ongoing, with intentions to disclose more details as they become available. Citizens from Assam contribute to various sectors in West Asia, including aviation and business, regardless of the absence of precise numbers.

The urgency for accurate information escalated after the United States and Israel launched a significant military offensive against Iran, resulting in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conflict has caused major disruptions in flights across West Asia and impacting air travel in India due to enforced airspace restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

 India
2
Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

 India
3
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.

Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, ...

 India
4
Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026