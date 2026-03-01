Assam Government on Alert for Citizens in West Asia Amid Conflict

The Assam government is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to gather information about its citizens residing or stranded in West Asia, amid the ongoing conflict in the region. A senior official, speaking anonymously, shared that the state currently lacks detailed figures on the residents affected.

The official emphasized the government's proactive approach in staying informed by maintaining constant communication with the MEA. Efforts to collect comprehensive data are ongoing, with intentions to disclose more details as they become available. Citizens from Assam contribute to various sectors in West Asia, including aviation and business, regardless of the absence of precise numbers.

The urgency for accurate information escalated after the United States and Israel launched a significant military offensive against Iran, resulting in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conflict has caused major disruptions in flights across West Asia and impacting air travel in India due to enforced airspace restrictions.

