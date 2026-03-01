Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Rajasthan Constable's Untimely Demise

A young Rajasthan Police constable tragically ended his life by jumping into a water tank. A suicide note revealed mental distress. The constable was undergoing training and was missing at roll call. Colleagues found the note, leading to the discovery of his body in the water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:59 IST
Tragic Incident: Rajasthan Constable's Untimely Demise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young Rajasthan Police constable, identified as Vijar Kumar, has allegedly taken his own life by jumping into a water tank in the Barmer Police Lines, officials reported on Sunday. The 24-year-old was undergoing first-phase constable training.

A suicide note discovered in his room hinted at mental disturbance as a possible cause. Authorities noted Kumar's absence during Sunday's roll call, prompting a search of the premises. His colleagues discovered the note, which led them to the water tank where Kumar's body was found floating.

Additional SP Nitesh Arya has confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are currently ongoing to gather more information regarding the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in Kolkata.

India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20...

 Global
2
PM Modi slams DMK, alleges it steals from 'poor, youth, farmers; such corrupt govt has no moral right to continue.'

PM Modi slams DMK, alleges it steals from 'poor, youth, farmers; such corrup...

 India
3
Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

 India
4
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026