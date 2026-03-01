Tragic Incident: Rajasthan Constable's Untimely Demise
A young Rajasthan Police constable tragically ended his life by jumping into a water tank. A suicide note revealed mental distress. The constable was undergoing training and was missing at roll call. Colleagues found the note, leading to the discovery of his body in the water.
A young Rajasthan Police constable, identified as Vijar Kumar, has allegedly taken his own life by jumping into a water tank in the Barmer Police Lines, officials reported on Sunday. The 24-year-old was undergoing first-phase constable training.
A suicide note discovered in his room hinted at mental disturbance as a possible cause. Authorities noted Kumar's absence during Sunday's roll call, prompting a search of the premises. His colleagues discovered the note, which led them to the water tank where Kumar's body was found floating.
Additional SP Nitesh Arya has confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are currently ongoing to gather more information regarding the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
