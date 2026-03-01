Left Menu

Amaravati: India's Future Justice City?

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu plans to develop Amaravati as a premier 'Justice City'. He seeks cooperation from the Chief Justice of India for establishing legal institutions and a judicial academy there, with an emphasis on alternative dispute resolution.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced ambitious plans to establish Amaravati as India's leading 'Justice City'. In a recent symposium on mediation, Naidu emphasized the city's development as a hub for judicial processes.

Naidu sought the cooperation of Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kanth, to support the initiative, aiming to integrate courts, judicial training academies, and mediation centers within a cohesive ecosystem. He proposed the establishment of a national judicial academy in the city, pledging state support.

The initiative also includes enhanced financial incentives for mediation outcomes, with Rs 10,000 for successful cases. Naidu highlighted the role of local farmers, who have pooled land, in transforming Amaravati into a modern judicial capital. He expressed optimism for India's global standing by 2047.

