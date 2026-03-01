Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM and Leaders Advocate for Gulf Tamils Amidst West Asia Tensions

Chief Minister M K Stalin expresses concern over Tamils' safety in Gulf regions amidst West Asia tensions. The Tamil Nadu government has established a control room to monitor and assist Non-Resident Tamils. Political leaders urge the Indian government to ensure safety measures while protests erupt in Tamil Nadu, condemning U.S. actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:20 IST
Amid growing concerns over the safety of Non-Resident Tamils in Gulf countries, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has addressed the volatile situation in West Asia. He tasked the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare and Rehabilitation Department to monitor the status of Tamils residing in the region. Stalin assured necessary assistance to those in need.

A control room has been established at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, offering 24x7 support through toll-free numbers. Political leaders, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss, urged the Union Government to implement safety measures for Indian expatriates in the Gulf amidst the escalating tension.

Meanwhile, social protests erupted in Tamil Nadu, condemning military actions in Iran. VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan characterized the events as instances of 'US imperialism.' Protesters across the state expressed deep concern over perceived threats to global peace and regional stability.

