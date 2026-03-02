EU Urges Maximum Restraint in Middle East Tensions

The European Union's 27 member nations have issued a call for "maximum restraint" and adherence to international law in the ongoing Iran conflict. EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, expressed this collective stance on Sunday.

In a statement representing all EU member countries, Kallas emphasized the need to protect civilians and adhere strictly to international law, including the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter.

This call comes amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, underscoring the EU's commitment to peace and stability in the region through international cooperation and legal frameworks.