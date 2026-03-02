Left Menu

EU Urges Maximum Restraint in Middle East Tensions

The European Union's 27 nations have urged maximum restraint and adherence to international law amid the ongoing Iran conflict. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the protection of civilians and the importance of abiding by the principles of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.

The European Union's 27 member nations have issued a call for "maximum restraint" and adherence to international law in the ongoing Iran conflict. EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, expressed this collective stance on Sunday.

In a statement representing all EU member countries, Kallas emphasized the need to protect civilians and adhere strictly to international law, including the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter.

This call comes amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, underscoring the EU's commitment to peace and stability in the region through international cooperation and legal frameworks.

