Left Menu

Dramatic Pursuit: Drunk Driver Arrested After Dragging Constable on Car Bonnet

A 24-year-old intoxicated driver in Hyderabad was arrested for driving while a traffic constable clung to his car's bonnet. The driver continued for about a kilometer before being stopped by concerned motorists. The blood alcohol content of the driver was significantly over the permissible limit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:16 IST
Dramatic Pursuit: Drunk Driver Arrested After Dragging Constable on Car Bonnet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming incident unfolded in Hyderabad involving a 24-year-old man arrested for driving in an inebriated state with a traffic constable clinging to his bonnet, police reported.

The unsettling episode occurred on February 28 when the driver, after allegedly hitting another vehicle in Nanakramguda, was signaled to stop by the constable. However, the driver sped off, prompting the constable to hold onto the moving vehicle.

After leading the constable on a dangerous one-kilometer journey, the driver was finally apprehended by the public, as concerned motorists blocked the car's path, ensuring the driver's arrest by Gachibowli police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Alert Shuts Down Over 50 Schools Near Afghanistan Border

Drone Alert Shuts Down Over 50 Schools Near Afghanistan Border

 Pakistan
2
Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

Marathwada Residents Stranded Amid Gulf Turmoil

 India
3
Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Global Markets

Escalating Conflict: US-Israeli Air War Against Iran Expands, Impacting Glob...

 Global
4
Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

Gaurs Group to Pioneer Precast Revolution with Rs 100 Crore Investment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026