Dramatic Pursuit: Drunk Driver Arrested After Dragging Constable on Car Bonnet

An alarming incident unfolded in Hyderabad involving a 24-year-old man arrested for driving in an inebriated state with a traffic constable clinging to his bonnet, police reported.

The unsettling episode occurred on February 28 when the driver, after allegedly hitting another vehicle in Nanakramguda, was signaled to stop by the constable. However, the driver sped off, prompting the constable to hold onto the moving vehicle.

After leading the constable on a dangerous one-kilometer journey, the driver was finally apprehended by the public, as concerned motorists blocked the car's path, ensuring the driver's arrest by Gachibowli police.

(With inputs from agencies.)