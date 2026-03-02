Edinburgh Blade Incident: Two Injured, No Wider Threat
In Edinburgh, two people were injured following an encounter with a man wielding a bladed weapon. Police Scotland confirmed the incident was contained, posing no wider threat, and was not terror-related. Officers remain present to reassure the community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:58 IST
In an unexpected turn of events in Edinburgh, two individuals sustained injuries during an altercation with a man armed with a bladed weapon, as confirmed by Police Scotland.
Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy reported that police had responded to calls about the man earlier on Monday morning. The situation was swiftly contained.
Authorities assured the public that there is no continuing threat and the incident is not linked to terrorism. Officers remain in the area to ensure community safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
