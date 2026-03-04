Tragedy Strikes on Etah-Aligarh Highway: Family Devastated by Fatal Accident

A deadly accident unfolded on the Etah-Aligarh highway, claiming the lives of a mother and her son, while leaving the grandson severely injured. The incident occurred when a speeding vehicle collided with their motorcycle, resulting in immediate fatalities.

The deceased were identified as Kitab Shri, aged 75, and her son Raj Bahadur, aged 52, as revealed by Circle Officer J N Asthana. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Sanjay, the grandson, sustained serious injuries and was urgently transferred to J N Medical College in Aligarh for treatment.

The bereaved family, residents of Jalesar in Etah district, was returning from a visit to a relative when tragedy struck. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem examinations as part of the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)