Tragedy Strikes on Etah-Aligarh Highway: Family Devastated by Fatal Accident

A tragic accident on the Etah-Aligarh highway resulted in the deaths of Kitab Shri and her son Raj Bahadur, while the grandson, Sanjay, sustained severe injuries. The motorcycle was struck by a speeding vehicle. The family was returning home to Jalesar when the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 04-03-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 09:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly accident unfolded on the Etah-Aligarh highway, claiming the lives of a mother and her son, while leaving the grandson severely injured. The incident occurred when a speeding vehicle collided with their motorcycle, resulting in immediate fatalities.

The deceased were identified as Kitab Shri, aged 75, and her son Raj Bahadur, aged 52, as revealed by Circle Officer J N Asthana. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Sanjay, the grandson, sustained serious injuries and was urgently transferred to J N Medical College in Aligarh for treatment.

The bereaved family, residents of Jalesar in Etah district, was returning from a visit to a relative when tragedy struck. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem examinations as part of the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

