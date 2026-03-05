Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Restores Panchayati Raj Elections Amid Road Connectivity Progress

The Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn the deferment of Panchayati Raj elections after connectivity improved and a Supreme Court directive. Initially delayed due to road issues, elections in over 3,500 gram panchayats will now proceed, following legal and infrastructural resolutions, with completion set by May 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh Restores Panchayati Raj Elections Amid Road Connectivity Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has rescinded its previous decision to delay elections for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), clearing the way for polls in over 3,500 gram panchayats statewide. The initial postponement was due to inadequate road connectivity, but conditions have reportedly improved sufficiently.

The announcement follows an apex court directive issued on February 13, which mandated the reconstitution of PRIs and urban local bodies by next February. A Notification from the Disaster Management Act, 2005, was revoked, aligning with the constitutional mandate for timely elections.

Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the state government, suggesting the postponement was politically motivated due to fears of losing. However, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh defended the decision, stating it adhered to constitutional parameters. The elections must be finalized by March 31 and conducted by May 31, per Supreme Court deadlines.

TRENDING

1
Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England

Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England

 India
2
Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition

Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition

 Global
3
Congress Gains Leverage: The Power Play with DMK and TVK

Congress Gains Leverage: The Power Play with DMK and TVK

 India
4
Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026