Himachal Pradesh Restores Panchayati Raj Elections Amid Road Connectivity Progress

The Himachal Pradesh government has rescinded its previous decision to delay elections for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), clearing the way for polls in over 3,500 gram panchayats statewide. The initial postponement was due to inadequate road connectivity, but conditions have reportedly improved sufficiently.

The announcement follows an apex court directive issued on February 13, which mandated the reconstitution of PRIs and urban local bodies by next February. A Notification from the Disaster Management Act, 2005, was revoked, aligning with the constitutional mandate for timely elections.

Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the state government, suggesting the postponement was politically motivated due to fears of losing. However, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh defended the decision, stating it adhered to constitutional parameters. The elections must be finalized by March 31 and conducted by May 31, per Supreme Court deadlines.