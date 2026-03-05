Himachal Pradesh Restores Panchayati Raj Elections Amid Road Connectivity Progress
The Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn the deferment of Panchayati Raj elections after connectivity improved and a Supreme Court directive. Initially delayed due to road issues, elections in over 3,500 gram panchayats will now proceed, following legal and infrastructural resolutions, with completion set by May 31.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government has rescinded its previous decision to delay elections for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), clearing the way for polls in over 3,500 gram panchayats statewide. The initial postponement was due to inadequate road connectivity, but conditions have reportedly improved sufficiently.
The announcement follows an apex court directive issued on February 13, which mandated the reconstitution of PRIs and urban local bodies by next February. A Notification from the Disaster Management Act, 2005, was revoked, aligning with the constitutional mandate for timely elections.
Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the state government, suggesting the postponement was politically motivated due to fears of losing. However, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh defended the decision, stating it adhered to constitutional parameters. The elections must be finalized by March 31 and conducted by May 31, per Supreme Court deadlines.
