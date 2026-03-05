Dimming Prospects for European Blue-Chip Earnings
European blue-chip companies are facing a sharper-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter earnings, with a 0.4% drop anticipated based on recent market estimates, compared to a previous forecast of a 0.1% decline.
Latest data from LSEG I/B/E/S indicates a worsening outlook for European blue-chip companies' fourth-quarter earnings. Projections now suggest a year-on-year drop of 0.4%.
This adjustment surpasses earlier expectations, which foresaw a smaller decline of 0.1% for the same period.
The analysis is based on results from 229 STOXX 600 companies and market estimates for pending reports.
