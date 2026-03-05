Bihar Police Arrest Man in West Champaran for WhatsApp Chats with Pakistani Numbers

In a move underscoring rising concerns over cross-border communication, Bihar Police arrested a man from the Majhaulia region in West Champaran district on Thursday. The individual, identified as Khurshed Alam, 25, was apprehended following a tip-off to authorities.

On searching Alam, police officials discovered WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers, alongside three ATM cards and two mobile devices. The presence of several QR codes in his chat history raised additional suspicions.

The local law enforcement has filed a case as they continue to probe the potential implications of these communications. Investigations are actively underway to uncover any deeper connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)