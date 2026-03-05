Left Menu

Bihar Police Arrest Man in West Champaran for WhatsApp Chats with Pakistani Numbers

Bihar Police arrested 25-year-old Khurshed Alam from Majhaulia, West Champaran, after finding WhatsApp chats with Pakistani numbers on his phone. Officials discovered three ATM cards, two mobile phones, and several suspicious QR codes. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bettiah | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:34 IST
Bihar Police Arrest Man in West Champaran for WhatsApp Chats with Pakistani Numbers
  • Country:
  • India

In a move underscoring rising concerns over cross-border communication, Bihar Police arrested a man from the Majhaulia region in West Champaran district on Thursday. The individual, identified as Khurshed Alam, 25, was apprehended following a tip-off to authorities.

On searching Alam, police officials discovered WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers, alongside three ATM cards and two mobile devices. The presence of several QR codes in his chat history raised additional suspicions.

The local law enforcement has filed a case as they continue to probe the potential implications of these communications. Investigations are actively underway to uncover any deeper connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

 India
2
Panic Buying Grips Punjab Amid Escalating Mid-East Tensions

Panic Buying Grips Punjab Amid Escalating Mid-East Tensions

 India
3
International Efforts Intensify After Iranian Warship Tragedy

International Efforts Intensify After Iranian Warship Tragedy

 India
4
Trump's Unconventional Diplomacy: Influencing Iran's Leadership

Trump's Unconventional Diplomacy: Influencing Iran's Leadership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026