Bihar Police Arrest Man in West Champaran for WhatsApp Chats with Pakistani Numbers
Bihar Police arrested 25-year-old Khurshed Alam from Majhaulia, West Champaran, after finding WhatsApp chats with Pakistani numbers on his phone. Officials discovered three ATM cards, two mobile phones, and several suspicious QR codes. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a move underscoring rising concerns over cross-border communication, Bihar Police arrested a man from the Majhaulia region in West Champaran district on Thursday. The individual, identified as Khurshed Alam, 25, was apprehended following a tip-off to authorities.
On searching Alam, police officials discovered WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers, alongside three ATM cards and two mobile devices. The presence of several QR codes in his chat history raised additional suspicions.
The local law enforcement has filed a case as they continue to probe the potential implications of these communications. Investigations are actively underway to uncover any deeper connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
