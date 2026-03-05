Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

On Thursday, the Kerala government filed a statement in the High Court opposing ex-Transport Minister Antony Raju's plea to suspend his conviction in an evidence-tampering case. The government argues that such relief would compromise electoral integrity, as Raju seeks only to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

The state emphasizes that Raju has not shown any grave injustice if the conviction stands. Convicted last year, the former minister received a three-year sentence, automatically disqualifying him under the Representation of the People Act and barring candidacy in the polls.

Raju, a member of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, contests that his conviction and subsequent punishment were erroneous and unjust. He claims that only by suspending the conviction can he restore his right to run in the elections, but the government insists his personal ambitions do not warrant legal exceptions.

