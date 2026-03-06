Left Menu

Falling Ukrainian drone injures nine in Sevastopol in Russian-held Crimea, governor says

A ​downed Ukrainian ​drone ‌fell next to ​a five-storey apartment building in ‌the port of Sevastopol in Russian-held Crimea, injuring nine people and ‌causing considerable damage, the Russia-appointed ‌governor said early on Friday. Mikhail Razvozhayev said the drone was filled ⁠with ​metal pieces ⁠and explosives fell next to the building, ⁠badly damaging it. Nine people were ​injured, including six requiring hospital treatment, ⁠three of them children.

A ​downed Ukrainian ​drone ‌fell next to ​a five-storey apartment building in ‌the port of Sevastopol in Russian-held Crimea, injuring nine people and ‌causing considerable damage, the Russia-appointed ‌governor said early on Friday. Mikhail Razvozhayev said the drone was filled ⁠with ​metal pieces ⁠and explosives fell next to the building, ⁠badly damaging it.

Nine people were ​injured, including six requiring hospital treatment, ⁠three of them children. Sevastopol hosts ⁠the ​Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, annexed by Russia ⁠in 2014, though Western countries ⁠do ⁠not recognise Moscow's control over the peninsula.

