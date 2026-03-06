Maharashtra CID Scrutiny Under Fire Over Plane Crash Investigation

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department finds itself under the spotlight following claims by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar that VSR Ventures owner V K Singh received preferential treatment during questioning over a plane crash that resulted in the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Skepticism surrounds the nature of Singh's interrogation, with suspicions that the prominent businessman, whose operated aircraft was involved in the tragic incident, was given 'royal hospitality' rather than a rigorous inquiry. Allegedly, Singh's extended time at the CID office was less about questioning and more about granting him special accommodations.

Rohit Pawar has strongly criticized the contrasting approaches in the investigation and has highlighted alleged mistreatment of media personnel covering the event, further questioning the opaque treatment of Singh compared to victims' rightful demands for justice, and implying potential cover-ups in the ongoing probe.