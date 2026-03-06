Unveiling Controversy: FBI Releases Records on Trump's Alleged Encounter
The U.S. Justice Department shared FBI records regarding interviews with a woman alleging a sexual encounter with Donald Trump, linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite claims being unverified, the release has reignited scrutiny over the handling of Epstein-related documents.
The U.S. Justice Department has made public FBI records summarizing interviews with a woman who made allegations against former President Donald Trump over an alleged sexual encounter from the 1980s.
These interviews, conducted in 2019 during the investigation into the now-deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, reveal that the woman accused Epstein of molestation during her teenage years and claimed that Trump attempted to force her into performing oral sex. These allegations came after an introduction by Epstein when she was between 13 and 15 years old. The recently released documents, initially withheld due to coding errors, have revived debates in Congress, with Democrats criticizing the Trump administration for allegedly suppressing pertinent records.
The Justice Department has advised that some claims in the files are false and sensationalist. As scrutiny intensifies over the department's document management procedures, a House committee has moved to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to probe into these disclosures. While Trump has disassociated himself from Epstein since the mid-2000s, he had interactions with the disgraced financier during the 1990s, documented through multiple flights on Epstein's plane which Trump denies acknowledging any indecent activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
