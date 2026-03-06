Kremlin: War Spurs Surge in Russian Energy Demand
The Kremlin highlighted increased demand for Russian energy due to the war in Iran, with nations like China and India prioritizing their national interests. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed Russia's status as a dependable supplier of oil and gas through pipelines and in liquefied form.
The Kremlin announced on Friday a rise in demand for Russian energy, attributing the surge to the ongoing conflict in Iran. Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that nations such as China and India are guided by their national interests in seeking energy sources.
Peskov reassured that Russia remains a steadfast supplier of oil and gas. He highlighted the country's capability in delivering energy both through pipelines and in liquefied form, ensuring a continuous supply to meet the heightened demand.
This development comes as political tensions in the Middle East disrupt traditional energy markets, prompting countries to secure reliable alternatives to maintain their energy needs.
