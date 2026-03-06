Young Pharmacists Power Affordable Healthcare at Janaushadhi Kendras

Inside the bustling premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a quiet yet powerful transformation is unfolding at the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJP). Amid crowded hospital corridors and patients seeking treatment, a team of young pharmacists is helping transform healthcare access by providing quality medicines at affordable prices, offering relief to thousands of patients every month.

These Kendras have become more than just pharmacy counters—they are places where affordability, compassion, and service intersect, easing both the medical and financial worries of patients.

A Mission of Service and Dedication

Sangeeta, a senior pharmacist, has been part of the Janaushadhi mission since the AIIMS Kendra opened in October 2024. Driven by a desire to serve people, she begins each day with the commitment to ensure that patients receive the medicines they need without worrying about high costs.

Sharing a common experience she observes daily, Sangeeta says that many patients arrive with visible anxiety.

“When patients come to the Kendra with a doctor’s prescription, they often look worried about the cost of medicines. But the moment they learn about the affordable prices, it feels like half their tension disappears. Their faces light up, and they leave with a smile. That smile gives us hope.”

High Demand Reflects Growing Trust

The Janaushadhi Kendra at AIIMS serves around 150 to 200 customers every day, with mornings witnessing especially heavy footfall as patients queue up early to obtain medicines.

Alongside Sangeeta, a team of young staff members manages multiple responsibilities simultaneously—from verifying prescriptions and managing medicine inventory to billing and assisting patients. Despite the busy routine, their goal remains constant: making quality medicines accessible to all sections of society.

Youth Driving the Janaushadhi Movement

Another young pharmacist, Varun Agarwal, joined the Kendra soon after completing his pharmacy studies. During his academic years, he became aware of the Janaushadhi initiative and decided to contribute to the mission of affordable healthcare.

“Compared to earlier times, people are now more aware of generic medicines,” Varun says. “Senior citizens especially come with a lot of trust. We try our best to explain everything clearly and help them understand the benefits. Their trust motivates us every day.”

His experience reflects a broader shift in public awareness, as more people are now willing to adopt quality generic medicines that are significantly cheaper than branded alternatives.

Delivering Relief Beyond Medicines

At the Janaushadhi Kendra in Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH), the same spirit of service is evident. Piyush, the pharmacist and manager at the Kendra, sees his role as more than simply dispensing medicines.

“Being part of Janaushadhi is not just about giving medicines. Every person who walks in carries a concern, and every person who walks out carries relief. That transformation is what makes this work truly meaningful,” he says.

The IGH Kendra also serves 150 to 200 customers daily, indicating the growing confidence people have in the initiative.

Teamwork Behind the Counter

At the IGH Kendra, Himanshu Kumar, another young pharmacist, works alongside four other team members to ensure smooth operations. Two staff members handle billing while the others manage the distribution of medicines.

For Himanshu, the motivation is simple but powerful—to help people and contribute to better healthcare access.

Their teamwork ensures that patients receive accurate prescriptions, quick service, and proper guidance, even during peak hours.

Youth at the Heart of the Initiative

Across Delhi, there are around 600 Janaushadhi Kendras, and nearly 70 percent of their employees are young professionals. This strong youth participation reflects how the initiative has not only improved healthcare affordability but also created meaningful employment opportunities for young pharmacists.

The Kendras have evolved into spaces where patients find reassurance, affordability restores dignity, and young professionals transform their careers into public service.

In the smiles of relieved patients and the dedication of young pharmacists behind the counter, the true spirit of the Janaushadhi mission is visible—delivering healthcare that heals not just illness, but also the financial stress often associated with medical treatment.