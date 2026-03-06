Left Menu

Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

An Indonesian court acquitted activist Delpedro Marhaen and others accused of inciting 2022 riots, marking a win for civil liberties. Though tensions remain, rights groups see it as progress. The protests, sparked by government spending and police violence, were the worst since Suharto's fall in 1998.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:20 IST
An Indonesian court announced a landmark decision, acquitting activist Delpedro Marhaen and three others accused of inciting the country's worst riots in over two decades. The verdict is being hailed as a small victory for civil liberties and freedom of expression in a climate of political unrest in the Southeast Asian nation.

The protests, which erupted in August last year, were initially against government spending priorities, gaining traction after the police killing of a motorcycle taxi driver in Jakarta. The unrest, which continued into September, resulted in the deaths of ten people and saw the arrest of nearly 7,000 individuals, according to human rights groups.

Rights organizations have lauded the court's ruling as an 'oasis in the rollback of Indonesia's democracy.' Meanwhile, President Prabowo Subianto faces ongoing scrutiny, with analysts likening the unrest to the historic 1998 protests that ended President Suharto's three-decade authoritarian rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

