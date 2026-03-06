Life Sentences for Thai Nationals in Major Indonesian Drug Bust

In a significant crackdown, an Indonesian court sentenced two Thai nationals for their roles in one of the largest drug busts in years. Weerapat Phongwan was given a life sentence, while Teerapong Lekpradub received 17 years for smuggling nearly two tons of methamphetamine.

The operation that led to their arrest took place last May when Indonesian authorities intercepted a fishing boat carrying 67 boxes of methamphetamine, intended for distribution. The drugs, cleverly wrapped in tea bags, were traced back to an international network operating in Southeast Asia.

This case drew significant media attention, especially after the family of another defendant pleaded for presidential intervention. It highlights Indonesia's stringent stance on drug-related crimes, reminiscent of previous high-profile cases resulting in capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)