Left Menu

Life Sentences for Thai Nationals in Major Indonesian Drug Bust

An Indonesian court has sentenced two Thai nationals for smuggling nearly two tons of methamphetamine. Weerapat Phongwan received a life sentence, while Teerapong Lekpradub was sentenced to 17 years. The arrest occurred after a fishing boat carrying the drugs was intercepted. The case has gained viral attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:18 IST
Life Sentences for Thai Nationals in Major Indonesian Drug Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant crackdown, an Indonesian court sentenced two Thai nationals for their roles in one of the largest drug busts in years. Weerapat Phongwan was given a life sentence, while Teerapong Lekpradub received 17 years for smuggling nearly two tons of methamphetamine.

The operation that led to their arrest took place last May when Indonesian authorities intercepted a fishing boat carrying 67 boxes of methamphetamine, intended for distribution. The drugs, cleverly wrapped in tea bags, were traced back to an international network operating in Southeast Asia.

This case drew significant media attention, especially after the family of another defendant pleaded for presidential intervention. It highlights Indonesia's stringent stance on drug-related crimes, reminiscent of previous high-profile cases resulting in capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

 India
3
New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General in Chennai

New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General...

 India
4
Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Spy Network

Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Sp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026