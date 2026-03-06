Left Menu

Cyprus Drone Strike Sparks Debate over British Military Bases

A drone attack on a British air base in Cyprus has sparked renewed calls for Britain's military presence to end on the island. The incident has heightened local and international concerns about involvement in the Iran conflict. Cypriot leaders are cautiously considering legal reviews of base arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:09 IST
A drone strike targeting a British air base in Cyprus this week has reignited debates over the continued British military presence on the Mediterranean island. Many Cypriots fear being drawn into the wider Iran conflict, as their politicians express unease regarding Britain's Akrotiri and Dhekelia bases, which have been sovereign British territories since Cyprus achieved independence from the UK in 1960.

The drone, believed to be launched by Iran's ally Hezbollah, struck the Akrotiri base without causing injuries but heightened tensions on the island. Several civilians in the vicinity were evacuated, and while there's no immediate move to close the bases, the event has intensified calls for reassessing their status amid ongoing regional complications tied to the Iranian conflict.

In high-level exchanges, President Nikos Christodoulides indicated no options are off the table, while Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos signaled cautious consideration of the bases' future. The controversy follows remarks by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which have created diplomatic strains, prompting Defense Minister John Healey's visit to Nicosia and meetings with MI6's head, Blaise Metreweli, to address growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

