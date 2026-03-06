EU Suspends Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Diplomats Amid Democratic Concerns

The European Union announced on Friday a suspension of visa-free travel for diplomats and officials from Georgia. The decision comes amid mounting concerns over Georgia's democratic backsliding and government actions against anti-government protesters.

Protests erupted in the country after the ruling Georgian Dream party ceased negotiations on joining the EU, a goal embedded in the constitution. This development has resulted in widespread arrests and increased police aggression.

The European Commission cited Georgia's failure to uphold its visa-free regime's democratic commitments. As a consequence, visa-free travel is suspended until March 2027, potentially extending if the Georgian authorities do not resolve governance and legal issues.

