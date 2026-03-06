Left Menu

EU Suspends Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Diplomats Amid Democratic Concerns

The European Union has suspended visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats due to concerns over democratic backsliding and censorship of protests. The move follows unrest after the ruling party halted EU membership talks, leading to significant political tension and rights violations in Georgia.

EU Suspends Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Diplomats Amid Democratic Concerns
  Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union announced on Friday a suspension of visa-free travel for diplomats and officials from Georgia. The decision comes amid mounting concerns over Georgia's democratic backsliding and government actions against anti-government protesters.

Protests erupted in the country after the ruling Georgian Dream party ceased negotiations on joining the EU, a goal embedded in the constitution. This development has resulted in widespread arrests and increased police aggression.

The European Commission cited Georgia's failure to uphold its visa-free regime's democratic commitments. As a consequence, visa-free travel is suspended until March 2027, potentially extending if the Georgian authorities do not resolve governance and legal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

