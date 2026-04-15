Protests Ignite in Georgia Over Higher Education Reforms

In late 2024, anti-government protests erupted in Georgia, leading student Luka Mishveladze to sleep at his university for proximity to vital rallies. Fast forward 18 months, and Mishveladze has become a protest leader, contesting reforms threatening the existence of his university and signaling a broader anti-Western policy shift.

Critics accuse the ruling Georgian Dream party of turning away from the West, pointing to reforms that limit higher education in major cities. These changes drastically affect Tbilisi's Ilia State University, known for its European connections and liberal stance. The university now faces the risk of closure, driving more protests.

Despite government claims of aligning education with labor market needs, opposition sees an attempt to fragment student protest power. Although recent concessions halted certain merger plans, skepticism about Georgia's democratic direction under the current government persists amongst the younger population.