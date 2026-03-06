Left Menu

Empowering Women: Railway Employees Get SHINE Platform for Harassment Reports

Female railway employees can now report workplace-related sexual harassment complaints through the SHINE module on the HRMS application. This new feature aims to make the reporting process confidential and efficient. The module, accessible from March 8, also supports lodging complaints for contractual workers and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:30 IST
The Railway Ministry introduces a new feature on the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) application, allowing female employees to report workplace-related sexual harassment allegations. The SHINE Module aims to ensure confidentiality and swift action in handling such complaints.

Launching on International Women's Day, the platform is part of a broader initiative outlined in a circular to facilitate secure reporting by women employees. The system also permits reporting of incidents involving contractual workers, outside visitors, or students.

Officials and committees within railway zones are tasked with addressing these complaints, emphasizing the Ministry's commitment to creating a safe working environment for all employees while providing detailed access instructions on the HRMS Portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

