Empowering Women: Railway Employees Get SHINE Platform for Harassment Reports

The Railway Ministry introduces a new feature on the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) application, allowing female employees to report workplace-related sexual harassment allegations. The SHINE Module aims to ensure confidentiality and swift action in handling such complaints.

Launching on International Women's Day, the platform is part of a broader initiative outlined in a circular to facilitate secure reporting by women employees. The system also permits reporting of incidents involving contractual workers, outside visitors, or students.

Officials and committees within railway zones are tasked with addressing these complaints, emphasizing the Ministry's commitment to creating a safe working environment for all employees while providing detailed access instructions on the HRMS Portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)