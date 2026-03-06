Left Menu

Bengaluru's Crackdown on Illegal Residents: 124 Bangladeshis in Custody

The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru detained 124 Bangladeshi nationals during a special operation targeting illegal residency. Conducted with local authorities, the operation focused on areas within Kadugodi and Varthur. The detainees, including men, women, and children, face deportation proceedings. The initiative is part of a larger effort identifying illegal foreign residents citywide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:23 IST
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) successfully detained 124 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in Bengaluru, following a special operation conducted on Friday. Among the detainees, 48 were men, 42 women, and 34 children, authorities reported.

In the early hours, four special teams spearheaded by the CCB conducted a targeted operation in jurisdictions of Kadugodi and Varthur police stations. The individuals, found constructing temporary shelters, were taken into custody as part of an ongoing effort to address illegal residency issues in the city.

The detained individuals are undergoing inquiry, with a report already submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further deportation actions. This operation, supported by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and the Department of Social Welfare, marks a broader initiative to identify and take legal action against illegally residing foreigners across Bengaluru.

