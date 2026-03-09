Left Menu

Water Quality Concerns: Over 1.61 Lakh Contaminated Samples in 2025-26

In 2025-26, 1.61 lakh water samples out of nearly 64 lakh tested nationwide were found contaminated, as informed to the Rajya Sabha. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims for safe rural water supply, with an online system enabling sample testing and public access to village-level results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant concern over water quality has been raised in the Rajya Sabha, where it was revealed that 1.61 lakh samples out of nearly 64 lakh tested across the country in 2025-26 were contaminated. This information was provided by V Somanna, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, through a written response.

As part of ongoing water quality assurance efforts, more than 59 lakh samples were tested during 2023-24, over 82 lakh in 2024-25, and 63.96 lakh in 2025-26. Despite robust testing, the contamination figures underscore continued challenges in delivering clean drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Launched in August 2019, JJM aims to provide adequate, quality tap water to rural households.

The minister emphasized that the planning and execution of water supply schemes fall under the state's remit, with the federal government offering technical and financial support. To modernize monitoring, the JJM-Water Quality Management Information System portal has been deployed, featuring a 'Citizen Corner' for village-level test results, aimed at fostering transparency and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

