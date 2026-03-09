Defence Ministry Releases New Security Manual to Tackle Emerging Threats

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a new Manual of Security Instructions 2026, aimed at strengthening security protocols and ensuring stricter compliance with safety procedures across defence establishments.

The manual was released on 9 March 2026 in South Block, New Delhi, by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, who underscored the importance of reinforcing security discipline in the face of evolving threats and a rapidly changing security environment.

Comprehensive Security Guidelines

The Manual of Security Instructions 2026 is a comprehensive document that lays out updated guidelines and procedures for maintaining security within the Ministry of Defence and its associated offices.

Officials said the manual will serve as an important reference for officers, staff and security personnel, outlining protocols designed to safeguard sensitive information, infrastructure and operational processes.

The ministry also indicated that the manual will be updated periodically to ensure that the guidelines remain aligned with changing security challenges and emerging threats.

Emphasis on Security Discipline

Addressing officials during the release event, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stressed the need for strict adherence to established security procedures.

He highlighted that in today’s complex security environment, maintaining discipline and vigilance is critical to protecting national defence systems and sensitive information.

The Defence Secretary called on all officers and security personnel to rigorously follow the prescribed security protocols, ensuring that security procedures are implemented effectively across the ministry.

Strengthening Institutional Security

Singh also commended the Security Office of the Ministry of Defence for preparing the updated manual and compiling the detailed guidelines.

He noted that the new document would play a key role in maintaining a secure and disciplined working environment within the Ministry, while strengthening the overall security framework.

Officials believe that the updated manual will enhance operational preparedness, risk management and institutional security, helping the ministry respond effectively to emerging threats.