Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Bokaro District Court

An email threatening to bomb Jharkhand's Bokaro district civil court led to a swift evacuation on Monday. The email claimed the presence of 14 cyanide bombs connected to Pakistan's ISI. Security forces initiated a thorough search with no explosives found yet. Investigations to trace the email's origin continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alarming email led to chaos at the Bokaro district civil court in Jharkhand on Monday, following a bomb threat involving 14 purported cyanide explosive devices, as confirmed by local police.

The message implicated Pakistan's intelligence service, ISI, and demanded court evacuation by 1 p.m., prompting law enforcement to clear the premises and erect barricades in the vicinity.

SP Harvinder Singh reported no suspicious items found to date, while technical assessments of the email proceed to identify its source, with the Ranchi ATS fully briefed on unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

