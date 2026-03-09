Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Bokaro District Court

An alarming email led to chaos at the Bokaro district civil court in Jharkhand on Monday, following a bomb threat involving 14 purported cyanide explosive devices, as confirmed by local police.

The message implicated Pakistan's intelligence service, ISI, and demanded court evacuation by 1 p.m., prompting law enforcement to clear the premises and erect barricades in the vicinity.

SP Harvinder Singh reported no suspicious items found to date, while technical assessments of the email proceed to identify its source, with the Ranchi ATS fully briefed on unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)