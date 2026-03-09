Mystery Deepens as Real Estate Businessman Found Dead in Tamil Nadu
Gopal, a Bengaluru-based real estate businessman, was found dead in Tamil Nadu after being kidnapped. Police have arrested Mohan Babu, believed to be the crime's mastermind. Both were former business associates with a decade-long rivalry. Investigations continue as two accomplices remain at large.
- Country:
- India
A Bengaluru real estate businessman, Gopal, was discovered dead in Tamil Nadu following a kidnapping. The police have arrested Mohan Babu, the suspected mastermind behind the murder. Efforts are ongoing to track down two accomplices still at large, as investigations reveal a tumultuous history between Gopal and Mohan.
According to police reports, Gopal was abducted on Sunday while traveling with a friend. The assailants used force to stop their vehicle near Anekal, sprayed a substance on Gopal, and kidnapped him, leaving his friend to inform family and authorities. Gopal's body was found the next day in Hosur.
Mohan, once Gopal's employer, had a longstanding rivalry with him that appears to have escalated into this violent crime. Allegations of black magic have surfaced during the investigation. The police remain cautious, pending further evidence and post-mortem results to uncover the full truth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopal
- real estate
- kidnap
- Tamil Nadu
- Bengaluru
- Mohan Babu
- investigation
- rivalry
- black magic
- murder
ALSO READ
NCP Leader Questions Credibility in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Investigation
Smartsheet Expands Bengaluru Hub: A Strategic Leap in AI Innovation
Swiss Fire Tragedy: Expanding Investigations Shake Crans-Montana
Kansas City Airport Reopens After Threat Investigation
Tragic Car Fire Claims Life of Bengaluru Resident