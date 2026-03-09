Left Menu

Mystery Deepens as Real Estate Businessman Found Dead in Tamil Nadu

Gopal, a Bengaluru-based real estate businessman, was found dead in Tamil Nadu after being kidnapped. Police have arrested Mohan Babu, believed to be the crime's mastermind. Both were former business associates with a decade-long rivalry. Investigations continue as two accomplices remain at large.

Updated: 09-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru real estate businessman, Gopal, was discovered dead in Tamil Nadu following a kidnapping. The police have arrested Mohan Babu, the suspected mastermind behind the murder. Efforts are ongoing to track down two accomplices still at large, as investigations reveal a tumultuous history between Gopal and Mohan.

According to police reports, Gopal was abducted on Sunday while traveling with a friend. The assailants used force to stop their vehicle near Anekal, sprayed a substance on Gopal, and kidnapped him, leaving his friend to inform family and authorities. Gopal's body was found the next day in Hosur.

Mohan, once Gopal's employer, had a longstanding rivalry with him that appears to have escalated into this violent crime. Allegations of black magic have surfaced during the investigation. The police remain cautious, pending further evidence and post-mortem results to uncover the full truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

