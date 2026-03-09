Left Menu

Supreme Court's Witty Advice on Newspaper Supplements

A Supreme Court bench humorously directed a petitioner to return to his newspaper vendor after he filed a writ petition seeking all supplements of the Times of India. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta questioned the validity of such a writ, highlighting that the Times of India is not a State entity.

Updated: 09-03-2026 19:26 IST
In a light-hearted yet poignant directive, the Supreme Court has advised a petitioner dissatisfied with his newspaper service to address his concerns directly with the vendor. This direction came after the petitioner presented a writ petition demanding all supplements of the Times of India.

The case was heard by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, who questioned the appropriateness of filing such a petition against a private entity. 'How does a writ petition lie against The Times of India? Is it a State?' queried the bench, highlighting the misdirection of the legal action.

This decision underscores the Court's stance on the scope of writ petitions and their applicability only to state or governmental appeals, rather than private enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

