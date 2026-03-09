Swiss Fire Tragedy: Expanding Investigations Shake Crans-Montana

Swiss prosecutors have intensified their probe into a tragic ski bar fire that took 41 lives, mainly teenagers. Crans-Montana's mayor, Nicolas Feraud, and four current and former officials have been added to the suspect list, a document obtained by Reuters reveals.

The January 1st fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar marked one of Switzerland's modern disasters, affecting relations with Italy, which lost six citizens. Many still suffer from severe burns, impacting the lucrative tourism scene in Crans-Montana, a hotspot for affluent tourists.

The bar's owners, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, have pledged cooperation. Nine people now face charges, which include negligent homicide—potentially leading to 4-1/2 years of imprisonment per person if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)