Left Menu

Swiss Fire Tragedy: Expanding Investigations Shake Crans-Montana

Swiss prosecutors have expanded their investigation into a deadly ski bar fire, now including Crans-Montana's mayor and four other local officials. The January 1st fire claimed 41 lives, mostly teenagers, and has strained local-Italian relations. The case now involves negligent homicide allegations with nine defendants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:31 IST
Swiss Fire Tragedy: Expanding Investigations Shake Crans-Montana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss prosecutors have intensified their probe into a tragic ski bar fire that took 41 lives, mainly teenagers. Crans-Montana's mayor, Nicolas Feraud, and four current and former officials have been added to the suspect list, a document obtained by Reuters reveals.

The January 1st fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar marked one of Switzerland's modern disasters, affecting relations with Italy, which lost six citizens. Many still suffer from severe burns, impacting the lucrative tourism scene in Crans-Montana, a hotspot for affluent tourists.

The bar's owners, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, have pledged cooperation. Nine people now face charges, which include negligent homicide—potentially leading to 4-1/2 years of imprisonment per person if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
3
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
4
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026