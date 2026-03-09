Supreme Court Urges Virtual Contact Amid International Custody Battle

The Supreme Court on Monday called upon the Centre to facilitate virtual interactions between an Indian father and his child, who were taken to Russia by the mother amid a protracted custody dispute. The case underscores the complexities of international custody battles and cross-border legal entanglements.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi advised maintaining the anonymity of the mother and child while emphasizing diplomatic channels to establish the father's connection with his child. No immediate actions for their deportation are to be undertaken.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench of ongoing efforts, including dialogues between Indian and Russian foreign secretaries, to locate the child, despite little progress. The situation remains tense, highlighting the need for balanced legal interventions and underscoring the diverse family laws across countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)