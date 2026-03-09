Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Virtual Contact Amid International Custody Battle

The Supreme Court has urged the Indian government to enable virtual contact between an Indian father and his child taken to Russia by the mother amid a custody dispute. The Court emphasized diplomatic efforts to locate the woman and child, maintaining their anonymity and refraining from deporting them to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:04 IST
Supreme Court Urges Virtual Contact Amid International Custody Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday called upon the Centre to facilitate virtual interactions between an Indian father and his child, who were taken to Russia by the mother amid a protracted custody dispute. The case underscores the complexities of international custody battles and cross-border legal entanglements.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi advised maintaining the anonymity of the mother and child while emphasizing diplomatic channels to establish the father's connection with his child. No immediate actions for their deportation are to be undertaken.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench of ongoing efforts, including dialogues between Indian and Russian foreign secretaries, to locate the child, despite little progress. The situation remains tense, highlighting the need for balanced legal interventions and underscoring the diverse family laws across countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
2
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
3
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
4
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026