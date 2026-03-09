Supreme Court Urges Virtual Contact Amid International Custody Battle
The Supreme Court has urged the Indian government to enable virtual contact between an Indian father and his child taken to Russia by the mother amid a custody dispute. The Court emphasized diplomatic efforts to locate the woman and child, maintaining their anonymity and refraining from deporting them to India.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday called upon the Centre to facilitate virtual interactions between an Indian father and his child, who were taken to Russia by the mother amid a protracted custody dispute. The case underscores the complexities of international custody battles and cross-border legal entanglements.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi advised maintaining the anonymity of the mother and child while emphasizing diplomatic channels to establish the father's connection with his child. No immediate actions for their deportation are to be undertaken.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench of ongoing efforts, including dialogues between Indian and Russian foreign secretaries, to locate the child, despite little progress. The situation remains tense, highlighting the need for balanced legal interventions and underscoring the diverse family laws across countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- custody
- international
- dispute
- India
- Russia
- child
- mother
- father
- virtual contact
ALSO READ
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha
Criticism Over India's Diplomatic Stance Amidst West Asia Turmoil
Thrilling Draw Keeps Indian Women's Hockey Team Ahead in World Cup Qualifiers
Transforming India's Mental Health Sector: A Vision for Holistic Growth
Transforming India's Infrastructure: PM Modi's Mega Development Gambit