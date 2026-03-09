NCB Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures in Assam

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reported the seizure of over 500 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2.6 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Two individuals were arrested in the operation, which targeted an illicit drug shipment from Manipur.

According to an NCB statement, the consignment was discovered after a thorough search of the truck, revealing the contraband hidden within a specially designed cavity. The apprehended individuals are believed to be part of a larger trafficking network.

Amid increasing anti-drug measures ahead of upcoming elections in Assam and West Bengal, the NCB has intensified its crackdown on drug networks. This operation marks the NCB's second significant drug capture, following the earlier seizure of methamphetamine in Silchar.