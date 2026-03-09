China Calls for Urgent Ceasefire Amid Gulf Tensions
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged an immediate ceasefire in the Gulf as regional tensions escalate. In talks with Kuwaiti and Bahraini counterparts, he emphasized respecting Gulf countries’ sovereignty and pledged China's role in fostering peace amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli and Iranian clashes.
On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an immediate ceasefire in the embattled Gulf region, underscoring the importance of respecting the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the Gulf nations. His call comes amid escalating tensions, according to a statement from his ministry.
Wang's remarks were made during a phone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, coinciding with Iran's response to a U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign with its own strikes around the Gulf region.
In a separate discussion, Wang conveyed to Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani that China is deeply concerned about the rapidly worsening situation and pledged that China would play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the volatile region.
