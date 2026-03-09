Trump Criticizes Australia's Decision on Iranian Women's Soccer Team
President Donald Trump condemned Australia's decision to send the Iranian women's soccer team back home, calling it a humanitarian mistake. The team faced backlash for not singing their national anthem. Five players reportedly escaped and are under protection while seeking asylum.
U.S. President Donald Trump condemned Australia on Monday, criticizing the country's decision to send Iran's national women's soccer team back to their home country. Trump urged Australian Prime Minister to grant asylum to the team members.
The condemnation comes in the wake of the team's participation in the Asian Cup, where they were eliminated by the Philippines. The situation worsened after U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Despite the turmoil, Australia has yet to respond to Trump's remarks publicly. Five players have reportedly sought protection from the Australian Federal Police, with reports suggesting they labeled wartime traitors in Iran for their actions during the tournament.

