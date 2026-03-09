TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah Over 'Clean Image' Politics

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, on Monday publicly challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims of promoting clean politics. In a protest against alleged mass voter roll deletions, Banerjee called Shah hypocritical, citing his own imprisonment related to the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.

Banerjee accused the BJP of political bias, claiming they target TMC leaders with unproven charges while ignoring their own guilty members. He also criticized the Chief Election Commissioner for allegedly threatening Bengal officials over electoral discrepancies.

He urged a reassessment of constitutional rights violations, highlighting that many affected voters previously participated in elections. Banerjee's bold statements come amid heightened political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)