TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah Over 'Clean Image' Politics
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him hypocritical for discussing clean politics given his past arrest. Speaking at a protest against alleged voter roll deletions, Banerjee accused the BJP of selective justice and urged reconsideration of actions impacting citizens' electoral rights.
- Country:
- India
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, on Monday publicly challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims of promoting clean politics. In a protest against alleged mass voter roll deletions, Banerjee called Shah hypocritical, citing his own imprisonment related to the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.
Banerjee accused the BJP of political bias, claiming they target TMC leaders with unproven charges while ignoring their own guilty members. He also criticized the Chief Election Commissioner for allegedly threatening Bengal officials over electoral discrepancies.
He urged a reassessment of constitutional rights violations, highlighting that many affected voters previously participated in elections. Banerjee's bold statements come amid heightened political tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- Abhishek Banerjee
- Amit Shah
- election
- protest
- voter deletion
- BJP
- political bias
- clean politics
- CEC
ALSO READ
BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Assembly's Budget Session Finale
Protest Erupts over Nursing Course Recognition at Mewar University
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions
Allegations of Injustice: SP MLA Azmi Highlights Assault on Muslim Community in BJP-led States
Controversial Remarks by Cleric Spark Protests Across Uttar Pradesh