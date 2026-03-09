Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah Over 'Clean Image' Politics

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him hypocritical for discussing clean politics given his past arrest. Speaking at a protest against alleged voter roll deletions, Banerjee accused the BJP of selective justice and urged reconsideration of actions impacting citizens' electoral rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:59 IST
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, on Monday publicly challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims of promoting clean politics. In a protest against alleged mass voter roll deletions, Banerjee called Shah hypocritical, citing his own imprisonment related to the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.

Banerjee accused the BJP of political bias, claiming they target TMC leaders with unproven charges while ignoring their own guilty members. He also criticized the Chief Election Commissioner for allegedly threatening Bengal officials over electoral discrepancies.

He urged a reassessment of constitutional rights violations, highlighting that many affected voters previously participated in elections. Banerjee's bold statements come amid heightened political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

