BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Assembly's Budget Session Finale

The BJP legislature party gathered on Monday to deliberate on their strategy for the closing days of the Budget session in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The meeting, led by opposition leader Babulal Marandi, focused on a variety of issues needing attention in the state.

Naveen Jaiswal, the party's chief whip and Hatia MLA, highlighted that discussions encompassed subjects such as the shortages of drinking water and electricity, exacerbated by the rising heat. Concerns were also raised about the delays in paddy procurement, sand shortages, coal theft, and a decline in law and order.

Jaiswal acknowledged that the initial Budget session phase saw many leaders preoccupied with civic polls and Holi celebrations. With the session resuming post-Holi break, the BJP plans to address these pressing issues as the session moves towards its conclusion on March 19, amidst allegations of rampant state corruption.

