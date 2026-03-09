IEPFA Workshop Promotes Financial Literacy for Women and Gen-Alpha

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, organised a special Investor Education and Protection Workshop in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and Sapphire International School to mark International Women’s Day.

The initiative focused on enhancing financial literacy, investor awareness and digital safety among young students and women, supporting the broader goal of building a financially empowered and inclusive society.

Focus on Financial Education for the Next Generation

The workshop was held under the theme “The Future is Now: Financial Education for Gen-Alpha and Bridging the Gender Gap for Viksit Bharat.”

The event brought together policymakers, financial experts and educators to discuss the importance of responsible financial behaviour and the need to strengthen women’s participation in India’s rapidly expanding digital financial ecosystem.

Welcoming the participants, Ms. Ekta Soni, Principal of Sapphire International School, emphasised the importance of equipping young learners—particularly girls—with financial knowledge.

She noted that early financial awareness helps build confidence, independence and informed decision-making among students.

Financial Awareness Key in the Digital Economy

Delivering the keynote address, Ms. Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA and Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, highlighted the importance of financial education in the era of digital payments.

She pointed out that as India experiences rapid growth in digital transactions and fintech services, young citizens must develop safe financial habits to avoid cyber fraud and financial risks.

Akella also stressed the need to empower women and girls through financial awareness and informed investment choices, enabling them to actively participate in the country’s economic growth.

Panel Discussion on Digital Finance and Gender Inclusion

The workshop featured an expert panel discussion moderated by Dr. C. S. Mohapatra, IEPF Chair Professor at NCAER.

The discussion focused on aligning financial education with India’s digital transformation while addressing the gender gap in financial confidence and access.

Experts including Dr. Sonal Tikku, Ms. Himani Lath and CS Shivam Sharma shared insights on:

Cyber safety in digital financial transactions

Financial planning and responsible investing

Ethical financial practices

Understanding regulatory frameworks

Speakers highlighted the importance of building financial confidence among women and young people to ensure broader participation in the financial system.

Community Outreach for Financial Awareness

As part of the outreach initiative, the workshop also engaged housekeeping staff and support workers, explaining basic financial concepts in simple and practical language.

Experts discussed topics such as:

Savings and budgeting

Safe investment practices

Avoiding financial scams

Digital payment safety

An interactive question-and-answer session allowed participants to seek guidance on financial planning and protecting themselves from online fraud.

Promoting Financial Inclusion for Viksit Bharat

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to quiz winners and participants, recognising their active participation.

Organisers said the workshop reflects the continued commitment of IEPFA and NCAER to promote financial literacy, investor awareness and inclusive economic participation, particularly among women and youth.

Such initiatives support the broader vision of Viksit Bharat, where financial empowerment and responsible investing play a key role in building a resilient and inclusive economy.