Use of Hindi in Science, Governance Strengthens Public Connect: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday emphasised the importance of expanding the use of Hindi in governance and scientific communication, stating that wider adoption of the language can make administrative and scientific processes more accessible to citizens.

The Minister was addressing the Hindi Salahkar Samiti meeting of the Department of Space (DoS) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), where discussions focused on promoting Hindi in official and technical work across scientific institutions.

Promoting Hindi in Scientific Institutions

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that increasing the use of Hindi in official communication helps strengthen engagement with the public and improves accessibility of government information.

He pointed out that only around 14% of official work was conducted in Hindi a few years ago, highlighting the need for sustained efforts to expand the language’s usage in government functioning.

The Minister appreciated the initiatives taken by ISRO and the Department of Atomic Energy to promote Hindi learning and encourage its use in official and technical documentation.

Suggestions from Hindi Advisory Committee

Members of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti also shared recommendations during the meeting to further strengthen the use of Hindi in administrative and scientific communication.

The committee highlighted the need for:

Greater coordination between departments and advisory members

Periodic meetings to review progress on Hindi implementation

Use of trained Hindi translators for official translation work

Mandatory training programmes to improve translation quality and efficiency

Officials said such steps would help improve the accuracy and effectiveness of Hindi usage in scientific and administrative communication.

Role of Technology in Promoting Indian Languages

Dr. Jitendra Singh also highlighted the role of emerging technologies in supporting Indian languages, particularly through digital translation tools.

He referred to Bharat AI, which has the capability to translate content into 22 Indian languages, making it easier to disseminate knowledge and official communication across linguistic groups.

According to the Minister, leveraging such technologies can significantly expand the reach of scientific information, research findings and government communications.

Support for Regional Languages

The Minister noted that along with promoting Hindi, the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also encouraging the development and use of regional languages across departments.

He stressed that India’s linguistic diversity should be supported through policies that promote both Hindi and regional languages in official communication.

Strengthening Coordination and Dialogue

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised the importance of regular engagement between government departments and advisory committee members to ensure continuous progress in language promotion.

He suggested that virtual meetings and periodic reviews should be organised to maintain dialogue and follow up on the committee’s recommendations.

Exhibition Showcased Scientific Initiatives

Before the meeting began, the Minister visited exhibitions organised by the Department of Space and the Department of Atomic Energy, where various technologies and initiatives were showcased.

He noted with appreciation that both departments have made their reports and official communications available in Hindi, reflecting their commitment to promoting the language in scientific institutions.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen the use of Hindi in official work and enhance collaboration between departments and advisory members.