Tribute to Justice V K Jhanji: Honoring a Legacy of Judicial Excellence

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh conducted a solemn full court reference on Monday to honor the memory of Justice V K Jhanji. Attended by esteemed judges and legal professionals, the event paid heartfelt tribute to a man celebrated for his profound judicial influence.

Justice Jhanji, who passed away in Chandigarh at the age of 82, was remembered for his tenure as Acting Chief Justice of the court. His dedication to legal service resonated through the courtroom as Chief Justice Arun Palli acknowledged his complex decision-making and scholarly legal acumen.

The proceedings, steeped in tradition and respect, culminated with a moment of silence, closing with the suspension of court operations for the day out of reverence, representing a collective acknowledgment of Justice Jhanji's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)