NITI Aayog Hosts South Regional Seminar on Aspirational District Innovations

NITI Aayog convened the Regional Best Practices Seminar (South) on 9 March 2026 in Visakhapatnam, bringing together senior officials from the Central Government, State Governments and district administrations to share successful development initiatives under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP).

The seminar served as a platform to showcase replicable district-led innovations and governance practices that have helped improve development outcomes across Aspirational Districts and Blocks in southern India.

Focus on Replicable Development Models

The event highlighted innovative local initiatives that have strengthened service delivery, community participation and administrative convergence across districts.

In his keynote address, Shri Rohit Kumar, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (ADP/ABP), NITI Aayog, commended district and block officials for their progress in implementing the programme.

He noted that many development indicators across Aspirational Districts and Blocks are approaching saturation levels, particularly in southern states that have demonstrated strong performance.

Kumar also emphasised the need to transform the programme into a “Jan Andolan” (people’s movement) through greater community participation and coordination among government departments.

Participation from Six States and UT

The seminar was attended by senior government officials including Shri Anant Shankar, Joint Secretary, Planning Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, along with District Collectors and officers from:

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Kerala

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Participants shared their experiences in implementing development initiatives across sectors such as education, healthcare, nutrition and skill development.

Education and Skill Development Innovations

The seminar featured three thematic technical sessions, beginning with Education and Skill Development.

District administrations presented several innovative programmes, including:

NIRMAN Initiative – Alluri Sitarama Raju District: Focused on improving foundational learning outcomes among students.

Rural Incubation Centre – NTR District: Aims to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and startup culture among rural youth.

Officials noted that such initiatives help strengthen local education systems and create livelihood opportunities in rural areas.

Health and Nutrition Initiatives

The second and third technical sessions highlighted best practices in health, nutrition and skill development.

Key initiatives presented included:

Anaemia Mukt Initiative – Bidar District: Targeting anaemia among women and children through awareness, screening and nutrition interventions.

Amma Rakshitha Programme – Nirmal District: Focused on improving maternal healthcare and safe pregnancy outcomes.

The District Collector of Kurnool also presented district-led initiatives aimed at enhancing skill development and employability among youth.

Encouraging Peer Learning Among Districts

Participants emphasised the importance of peer learning and knowledge sharing between districts, allowing successful initiatives to be replicated in other regions facing similar development challenges.

Officials also highlighted the need for systematic documentation of best practices to facilitate wider adoption across Aspirational Districts and Blocks nationwide.

Launch of Best Practices Compendium

A key highlight of the seminar was the unveiling of the Best Practices Compendium, a publication documenting impactful initiatives implemented by districts across southern India.

The compendium is expected to serve as a repository of replicable governance models, supporting improved service delivery and development outcomes under the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme.

The seminar reinforced NITI Aayog’s focus on district-driven innovation, collaborative governance and community-led development, helping accelerate progress in some of the country’s most underdeveloped regions.