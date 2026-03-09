FTAs Opening Global Markets for Indian MSMEs: Jitin Prasada

Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & IT, Jitin Prasada, said that Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India with major economies are creating new opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to expand exports and integrate into global supply chains.

Addressing the FICCI FLO National MSME Awards Ceremony, the Minister highlighted that trade agreements with regions including the European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and other key markets are enabling Indian businesses to access a large share of developed markets.

FTAs Expand Market Access for MSMEs

Prasada noted that nearly 65% of developed markets are now connected to India through FTAs, offering Indian manufacturers wider access to international consumers.

He said the agreements provide a major opportunity for MSMEs to scale operations, increase exports and strengthen their presence in global value chains.

“MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, and these trade partnerships open doors for Indian products to meet growing global demand,” he said.

Shift Towards Quality-Led Manufacturing

The Minister emphasised that Indian MSMEs must shift from low-cost manufacturing to quality-driven production in order to compete in global markets.

He pointed out that developed markets demand high-quality products and strict standards, and Indian consumers are also increasingly expecting better quality goods.

Prasada added that zero-duty access under FTAs does not mean sub-standard products can enter Indian markets, stressing the importance of maintaining global quality benchmarks.

AI Adoption Key for MSME Growth

Highlighting the role of technology, the Minister said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming sectors such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing and services.

He encouraged MSMEs to adopt AI-driven technologies to improve productivity, streamline operations and enhance decision-making.

According to Prasada, integrating AI tools can help businesses reduce routine operational burdens and focus on innovation and growth.

Digital Platforms to Support MSMEs

Speaking at the event, Dr Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman and Managing Director of the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), highlighted initiatives aimed at supporting MSMEs through digital platforms.

He referred to the Trade Enablement & Marketing (TEAM) initiative, which aims to onboard five lakh MSMEs onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The programme has set a target that 50% of these enterprises will be women-led, promoting inclusive growth and women’s participation in the digital economy.

Women Entrepreneurs Driving Economic Growth

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) National President Poonam Sharma highlighted the growing role of women entrepreneurs in India’s economic transformation.

She noted that women-led businesses are emerging across sectors—from startups and technology to manufacturing and even the space sector—contributing to innovation and job creation.

Sharma emphasised that MSMEs remain a key driver of employment, innovation and local economic development, with women entrepreneurs playing an increasingly significant role.

FLO MSME Assist Cell to Support Women Entrepreneurs

She also highlighted the FLO MSME Assist Cell, which has been created to support women entrepreneurs in building and scaling their businesses.

The initiative connects women-led MSMEs with industry experts, mentors and specialists across areas such as:

Funding and financial planning

Marketing strategies

Technology adoption

Business expansion and scaling

Skill development and leadership mentoring

The Assist Cell aims to create a comprehensive support ecosystem to help women entrepreneurs launch, grow and sustain successful enterprises.

Awards Recognise Women MSME Leaders

During the ceremony, 11 women MSME entrepreneurs were honoured for their outstanding contributions to business and economic development.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Anurag Sharma, FLO MSME Initiatives Head Ruby Garg, and several past presidents of the FICCI Ladies Organisation, along with industry leaders and policymakers.