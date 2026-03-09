Empowering Change: NCW's Focus on Women's Safety in Rajasthan

On Monday, Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), assessed the measures pertaining to women's safety in Rajasthan during a meeting with top state police officials at the police headquarters. This vital discussion involved the Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and other senior officers.

The meeting underscored initiatives aimed at curbing crimes against women while strengthening case monitoring and fostering collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the NCW. Rahatkar highlighted a decrease in certain crime categories, signaling progress. She emphasized that the rising number of complaints indicates heightened legal awareness and increased confidence in approaching authorities.

Rahatkar addressed challenges posed by cyber crime, which often targets women and leads to financial fraud. She advocated for improved coordination between the commission and police to expedite case resolutions. Proposing legal awareness training for grassroots workers, she stressed the need to guide rural women on their rights and available remedies. DGP Sharma reiterated that women's safety remains a top priority, noting a decline in crimes and faster investigations. In a gesture of recognition, Rahatkar honored exemplary women police personnel and 'Suraksha Sakhis' for their service.

