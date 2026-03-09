Left Menu

Ukraine Ready for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Ukraine is prepared for new U.S.-backed peace negotiations, but current global attention is on the Iran conflict, President Zelenskiy indicated. He noted Moscow's attempts to exploit the situation, aiming to create a secondary front against Ukraine with Iran's actions in the region.

Ukraine stands poised for new U.S.-backed peace talks 'at any moment,' as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday. However, the global focus has shifted to tensions with Iran, leading the U.S. to request a postponement of an upcoming meeting.

In a statement on social media platform X, Zelenskiy accused Moscow of attempting to manipulate the conflict to its advantage. He alleged that Russia is seeking to transform Iran's regional strikes and actions against U.S. bases into a secondary front in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

The complex geopolitical landscape requires diplomatic finesse and strategic patience, as Ukraine navigates these turbulent waters while remaining committed to the peace process.

