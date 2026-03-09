Farmers and Workers Unite: A Call Against Pro-Corporate Policies

On Monday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) together with Central Trade Unions (CTUs) organized a 'Mazdoor-Kisan Parliament' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to challenge the government's alleged pro-US and corporate-aligned policies.

The SKM urged farmers and workers to prepare for widespread protests, including marking March 23 and April 1, 2026, as 'Anti-Imperialist Day' and 'All-India Black Day,' respectively, in protest against trade deals and labour codes.

Demands made during the gathering include guaranteeing a minimum support price for crops, repealing controversial trade frameworks, and decentralizing financial powers to state governments. The groups warn of ongoing national protests should the government continue with current policies.

