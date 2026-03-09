Left Menu

Farmers and Workers Unite: A Call Against Pro-Corporate Policies

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Central Trade Unions held a Mazdoor-Kisan Parliament at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, protesting against the government's pro-US and corporate policies. Demands included scrapping labour codes and an Indo-US trade deal, and ensuring minimum support prices for crops. Nationwide protests and strikes are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) together with Central Trade Unions (CTUs) organized a 'Mazdoor-Kisan Parliament' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to challenge the government's alleged pro-US and corporate-aligned policies.

The SKM urged farmers and workers to prepare for widespread protests, including marking March 23 and April 1, 2026, as 'Anti-Imperialist Day' and 'All-India Black Day,' respectively, in protest against trade deals and labour codes.

Demands made during the gathering include guaranteeing a minimum support price for crops, repealing controversial trade frameworks, and decentralizing financial powers to state governments. The groups warn of ongoing national protests should the government continue with current policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

