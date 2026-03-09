Left Menu

Iranian Soccer Players Seek Asylum in Australia Amid Rising Tensions

Five Iranian women's soccer players have sought asylum in Australia amid fears of persecution if they return to Iran. The situation gained international attention after U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the case with Australian PM Anthony Albanese. The players are under police protection as they await resolution.

Updated: 09-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:45 IST
Iranian Soccer Players Seek Asylum in Australia Amid Rising Tensions

Five players from the Iranian women's soccer team have sought asylum in Australia amid rising tensions and fears of persecution upon returning to Iran. The situation caught the attention of the international community, notably U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been in contact with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese concerning the matter.

Reports indicate that the players went missing from their hotel in Australia with the assistance of local police. Currently under the protection of the Australian Federal Police, these players are seeking Australian government intervention while concerns escalate over their welfare.

The case gained further complexity after the team's silence during Iran's national anthem was condemned as betrayal by Iranian commentators. The players, identified as Zahra Sarbali, Mona Hamoudi, Zahra Ghanbari, Fatemeh Pasandideh, and Atefeh Ramazani-Zadeh, fear government reprisal if they return home, prompting questions about potential asylum from Australian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

