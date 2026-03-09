K Kavitha Leads Indefinite Fast in Khammam for Land Rights

K Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruti, has taken a firm stance by initiating an indefinite fast in Khammam, pushing for justice for families displaced from a local land parcel. This action follows her earlier protest, highlighting a commitment to the oustees' cause.

Protesters, led by Kavitha, are demanding official assurance from the district Collector that those displaced will receive 'pattas' on the historically significant 'Bhoodan' land. The move comes after allegations of duplicity, where individuals were deceived with false promises of land titles.

The protest gained momentum as traffic jams occurred. Police intervened, initially detaining her, but she was released later. The state's Congress government has promised swift action, including housing solutions under the 'Indiramma' scheme and consequences for those involved in the alleged scam.