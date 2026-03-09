Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Bid to Dismiss Environmental Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to dismiss an environmental lawsuit targeting the U.S. Air Force's disposal of hazardous waste on a beach in Guam. This development marks the next chapter in a contentious legal battle.

The environmental groups Prutehi Guahan and Earthjustice have accused the Air Force of failing to comply with federal law requiring an environmental assessment for detonation practices. Tarague Beach, home to endangered turtles and an essential aquifer, has been the site of munitions disposal since 1982.

The government argues that enforcing additional environmental assessments imposes undue burdens on military operations. With the case's revival by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court's upcoming hearings will be pivotal in determining the balance between environmental protection and federal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)