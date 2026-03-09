Left Menu

Fugitive Murder Suspect Apprehended in Maharashtra

Gurvinder Singh, wanted for a murder in Punjab, was captured at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station. Singh, along with two others, allegedly killed a woman in Patiala. A joint operation by the city crime branch and Railway Police led to his arrest following a police tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:23 IST
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities successfully apprehended Gurvinder Singh, a fugitive accused of murder, in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Singh, along with two accomplices, is accused of killing a woman in Punjab's Patiala on February 19.

According to officials, Singh was nabbed after a tip-off from the Punjab police. The city crime branch and Railway Police collaborated effectively to corner the suspect as he arrived via the Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express train on March 8.

The apprehension followed Singh's attempted escape from the station, cut short by a brief but successful chase. A Punjab police team reached the city to take Singh's custody for further investigation, with the court granting his transit remand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

