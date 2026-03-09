Model Files Fresh Complaint Against IPL Cricketer Husband Amit Mishra

In a new development, Garima Tiwari, a 35-year-old model, has lodged a fresh complaint against her husband, IPL cricketer Amit Mishra, in a Kanpur court. She accused Mishra and his family of dowry harassment, physical assault, and abetment to suicide.

Tiwari alleged enduring physical and mental abuse post-marriage, claiming demands for a Honda City car and Rs 10 lakh in dowry. Despite providing Rs 2.5 lakh, pressures persisted. She narrated instances of Mishra's alleged assault, financial exploitation, and constant threats of divorce, leading her to depression.

Frustrated with inaction by authorities, Tiwari moved to court, marking her third legal battle against Mishra. Her counsel, Karim Ahmad Siddiqui, highlighted failed police interventions due to Mishra's influence. The court is set to hear the matter soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)