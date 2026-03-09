Left Menu

Model Files Fresh Complaint Against IPL Cricketer Husband Amit Mishra

Model Garima Tiwari has lodged a new complaint in a Kanpur court against her IPL cricketer husband, Amit Mishra, accusing him and his family of dowry harassment and assault. This marks the third legal case following previous allegations of domestic violence and a maintenance petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:27 IST
Model Files Fresh Complaint Against IPL Cricketer Husband Amit Mishra
complaint
  • Country:
  • India

In a new development, Garima Tiwari, a 35-year-old model, has lodged a fresh complaint against her husband, IPL cricketer Amit Mishra, in a Kanpur court. She accused Mishra and his family of dowry harassment, physical assault, and abetment to suicide.

Tiwari alleged enduring physical and mental abuse post-marriage, claiming demands for a Honda City car and Rs 10 lakh in dowry. Despite providing Rs 2.5 lakh, pressures persisted. She narrated instances of Mishra's alleged assault, financial exploitation, and constant threats of divorce, leading her to depression.

Frustrated with inaction by authorities, Tiwari moved to court, marking her third legal battle against Mishra. Her counsel, Karim Ahmad Siddiqui, highlighted failed police interventions due to Mishra's influence. The court is set to hear the matter soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Egypt
3
Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

 India
4
Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026