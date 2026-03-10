Prasar Bharati Extends Free Access to PB-SHABD News Platform Till 2027

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has announced that free access to its Shared Audio-Visuals for Broadcast and Dissemination (PB-SHABD) platform will continue until March 2027, allowing media organisations across the country to use its logo-free news content without cost.

Launched in March 2024, PB-SHABD is designed as a shared news feed service providing daily news content in multiple formats—including video, audio, text and photographs—to support newsrooms, digital platforms and broadcasters.

Nationwide Network Producing Daily News Content

PB-SHABD leverages Prasar Bharati’s extensive editorial network comprising more than 1,500 reporters, correspondents and stringers, supported by 60 dedicated editing desks operating around the clock.

Through this network, the platform publishes around 1,000 news stories every day, covering a wide range of subjects such as:

Agriculture

Technology

Foreign affairs

Political developments

Governance and policy updates

Content is generated by Regional News Units (RNUs) across India along with the central headquarters, and is available in all major Indian languages.

Logo-Free Content for Media Use

A key feature of PB-SHABD is that the content is logo-free and credit-free, allowing media organisations to directly use the material in their publications and broadcasts without attribution requirements.

Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen news dissemination and provide reliable, verified content from across India, especially for regional and smaller media outlets.

Live Event Coverage and Media Archive

The platform also includes a Live Feed feature, offering coverage of major events such as:

National ceremonies

Investiture events

Government press briefings

Other significant public events

Additionally, PB-SHABD hosts a digital media repository, functioning as an archive where users can access:

Historical footage

Special curated content packages

Interviews and feature stories

Daily weather updates from across India

Editorial content prepared by Prasar Bharati teams

Supporting Newsrooms and Media Platforms

By offering ready-to-use content in multiple formats, PB-SHABD helps media organisations save time and resources in news production while expanding coverage across regions and sectors.

The platform is particularly useful for digital news platforms, regional broadcasters and emerging media organisations that require access to verified multimedia content.

Free Registration for Media Organisations

Media outlets can access the platform by registering on the official PB-SHABD portal at shabd.prasarbharati.org.

Prasar Bharati said extending free access until March 2027 reflects its commitment to supporting India’s media ecosystem and improving access to credible news content across the country.